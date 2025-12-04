No matter how cynical the overall market is PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) performance over the last week is recorded 6.08%

As on Wednesday, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.84% to $8.9, before settling in for the price of $8.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $5.40-$17.37.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -514.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -514.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.97.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.75%, in contrast to 73.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 619,925 shares at the rate of 8.06, making the entire transaction reach 4,996,596 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,077,574.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -514.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 283.35.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PureCycle Technologies Inc, PCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.69 million was lower the volume of 3.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.04% While, its Average True Range was 47.06.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was lower than 0.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.