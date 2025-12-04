Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) went up 1.12% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.12% to $42.45, before settling in for the price of $41.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $34.78-$53.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $985.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $981.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.87.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 77.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 763,017 shares at the rate of 46.82, making the entire transaction reach 35,724,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 264,941,431. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,614,015 for 45.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 164,787,626. This particular insider is now the holder of 264,178,414 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.90, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.01.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Occidental Petroleum Corp, OXY]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.77 million was inferior to the volume of 11.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.48% While, its Average True Range was 59.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.97 that was lower than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.