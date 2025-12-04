Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) established initial surge of 8.66% at $0.44, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.75.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $169.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4888, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5099.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ocean Power Technologies industry. Ocean Power Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.42%, in contrast to 10.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 3,989 shares at the rate of 0.49, making the entire transaction reach 1,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 517,714.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ocean Power Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.04.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ocean Power Technologies, OPTT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.47% While, its Average True Range was 53.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0293 that was lower than 0.0396 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.