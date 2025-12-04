Oil States International, Inc (OIS) PE Ratio stood at $17.90: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.84% to $6.71, before settling in for the price of $6.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OIS posted a 52-week range of $3.08-$6.88.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 45.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $400.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.28.

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oil States International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.52%, in contrast to 89.23% institutional ownership.

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.41% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 57.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oil States International, Inc (OIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.90, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.02.

In the same vein, OIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International, Inc (OIS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oil States International, Inc, OIS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was lower the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.54% While, its Average True Range was 68.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International, Inc (OIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.