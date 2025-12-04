Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) last month performance of 12.26% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 7.21% at $1.19, before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$2.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -20.78% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $667.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $794.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1569, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3228.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Olaplex Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.63%, in contrast to 20.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s COO and CFO sold 101,798 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 142,517 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,966,848.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.59.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.04% While, its Average True Range was 68.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0645 that was lower than 0.0707 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.