Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) last month performance of -11.68% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.97% to $193.63, before settling in for the price of $189.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $144.15-$223.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $692.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $690.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $192.10.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 81.31% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 700 for 189.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,805 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.53% and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in the upcoming year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $122.81, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.56.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

[Palo Alto Networks Inc, PANW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.27% While, its Average True Range was 46.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.14 that was higher than 5.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.