Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) last week performance was 8.59%

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.61% at $67.49, before settling in for the price of $65.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAL posted a 52-week range of $34.74-$69.98.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $652.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $650.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.45.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Delta Air Lines, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief of Operations sold 23,323 shares at the rate of 62.33, making the entire transaction reach 1,453,653 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,109.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.15% and is forecasted to reach 7.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.51, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.34.

In the same vein, DAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.86% While, its Average True Range was 77.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.18 that was higher than 1.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.