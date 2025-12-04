Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) last week performance was 6.87%

As on Wednesday, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.61% to $112.92, before settling in for the price of $108.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLTR posted a 52-week range of $61.80-$118.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.58.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Dollar Tree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 112.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,260 shares at the rate of 94.70, making the entire transaction reach 119,328 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,402.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.60 in the upcoming year.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.40.

In the same vein, DLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.59, a figure that is expected to reach 2.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dollar Tree Inc, DLTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.44 million was better the volume of 4.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.61% While, its Average True Range was 70.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.72 that was higher than 2.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.