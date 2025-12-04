Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Harrow Inc (HROW) last week performance was 8.53%

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 10.83% at $44.52, before settling in for the price of $40.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HROW posted a 52-week range of $20.85-$50.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.11.

Harrow Inc (HROW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Harrow Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.97%, in contrast to 58.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 30.80, making the entire transaction reach 462,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,204 for 30.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 461,794. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,000 in total.

Harrow Inc (HROW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harrow Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.69% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year.

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harrow Inc (HROW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 99.51.

In the same vein, HROW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harrow Inc (HROW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.74% While, its Average True Range was 70.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Harrow Inc (HROW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.40 that was higher than 2.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.