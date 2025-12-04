Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) last week performance was 4.50%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) set off with pace as it heaved 7.55% to $18.1, before settling in for the price of $16.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KROS posted a 52-week range of $9.12-$72.37.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -48.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $551.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.15.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Keros Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.77%, in contrast to 106.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,787,331 shares at the rate of 17.75, making the entire transaction reach 84,975,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,389,264 for 17.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,659,436. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.10% and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.73, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.33.

In the same vein, KROS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Keros Therapeutics Inc, KROS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.06% While, its Average True Range was 66.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.80 that was higher than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.