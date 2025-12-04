Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) last week performance was -1.18%

As on Wednesday, Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $25.12, before settling in for the price of $24.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MIR posted a 52-week range of $12.00-$30.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.11.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Mirion Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.15%, in contrast to 101.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 23.83, making the entire transaction reach 7,148,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,900,000.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.08% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $213.24, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.08.

In the same vein, MIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mirion Technologies Inc, MIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.17 million was lower the volume of 3.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.02% While, its Average True Range was 48.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.45 that was higher than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.