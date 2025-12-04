Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as OneStream Inc (OS) last week performance was -10.99%

OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.39% to $18.55, before settling in for the price of $20.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OS posted a 52-week range of $16.51-$32.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.40.

OneStream Inc (OS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. OneStream Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.37%, in contrast to 46.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 20.94, making the entire transaction reach 837,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 997,062.

OneStream Inc (OS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneStream Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneStream Inc (OS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.77.

In the same vein, OS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneStream Inc (OS)

[OneStream Inc, OS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.13% While, its Average True Range was 33.91.

Raw Stochastic average of OneStream Inc (OS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.90 that was lower than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.