Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) last week performance was 4.96%

Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SRTA) established initial surge of 6.22% at $4.44, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $4.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRTA posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$6.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $383.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.96.

Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Strata Critical Medical Inc industry. Strata Critical Medical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.52%, in contrast to 52.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 11,000 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 48,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,897. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Director sold 11,000 for 4.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,897 in total.

Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Strata Critical Medical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.16% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SRTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, SRTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Strata Critical Medical Inc, SRTA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.24% While, its Average True Range was 50.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.