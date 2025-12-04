Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) last week performance was 7.75%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) established initial surge of 6.92% at $463.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $433.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRTX posted a 52-week range of $362.50-$519.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4302.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $418.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $443.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 94.63% institutional ownership.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4302.65% and is forecasted to reach 20.30 in the upcoming year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.64, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.21.

In the same vein, VRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.19, a figure that is expected to reach 5.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, VRTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.16% While, its Average True Range was 75.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.65 that was higher than 9.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.