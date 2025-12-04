Pharvaris NV (PHVS) is 24.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 21.75% at $29.36, before settling in for the price of $24.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHVS posted a 52-week range of $11.51-$28.63.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.73% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.68.

Pharvaris NV (PHVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Pharvaris NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.96%, in contrast to 42.24% institutional ownership.

Pharvaris NV (PHVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.24% and is forecasted to reach -3.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pharvaris NV (PHVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.86.

In the same vein, PHVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.44% While, its Average True Range was 65.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Pharvaris NV (PHVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.28 that was higher than 1.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.