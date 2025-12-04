PPL Corp (PPL) recent quarterly performance of -4.63% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.16% to $34.81, before settling in for the price of $35.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPL posted a 52-week range of $31.22-$38.26.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $739.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $738.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.59.

PPL Corp (PPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. PPL Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 89.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27 ’25, this organization’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 15,791 shares at the rate of 36.56, making the entire transaction reach 577,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,650.

PPL Corp (PPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

PPL Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.09% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPL Corp (PPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.69, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, PPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corp (PPL)

Going through the that latest performance of [PPL Corp, PPL]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.08% While, its Average True Range was 28.29.

Raw Stochastic average of PPL Corp (PPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was higher than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.