ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) surge 9.95% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) established initial surge of 7.58% at $10.5, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $9.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUMP posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$11.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.42.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProPetro Holding Corp industry. ProPetro Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.69%, in contrast to 84.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 17,230 shares at the rate of 10.14, making the entire transaction reach 174,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,146.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.65% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.93.

In the same vein, PUMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProPetro Holding Corp, PUMP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.01% While, its Average True Range was 68.66.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.64 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.