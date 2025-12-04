Quanterix Corp (QTRX) surge 3.46% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) established initial surge of 8.56% at $7.48, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $6.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTRX posted a 52-week range of $4.05-$13.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $349.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.81.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quanterix Corp industry. Quanterix Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.27%, in contrast to 77.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,150 shares at the rate of 4.79, making the entire transaction reach 19,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,200. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 123,990 for 6.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 760,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,866,933 in total.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.82% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanterix Corp (QTRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, QTRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quanterix Corp, QTRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.48% While, its Average True Range was 74.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanterix Corp (QTRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was higher than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.