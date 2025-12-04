Ready Capital Corp (RC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.48

As on Wednesday, Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.59% to $2.78, before settling in for the price of $2.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RC posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$7.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1070.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $450.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.20.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Ready Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.85%, in contrast to 62.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.04, making the entire transaction reach 50,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 310,808. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 5.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,106 in total.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1070.87% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ready Capital Corp (RC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, RC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ready Capital Corp, RC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.47 million was better the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.67% While, its Average True Range was 62.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Ready Capital Corp (RC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.