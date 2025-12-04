Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) surge 4.52% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.68% to $74.28, before settling in for the price of $72.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $51.67-$73.76.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.80.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 10.05% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rio Tinto plc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.06% and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.78, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.66.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rio Tinto plc ADR, RIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.72 million was lower the volume of 3.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.97% While, its Average True Range was 77.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.05 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.