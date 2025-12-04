Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.1 million

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.79% at $11.42, before settling in for the price of $11.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RITM posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$12.74.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $554.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $551.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.47.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Rithm Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 54.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 19,285 shares at the rate of 11.11, making the entire transaction reach 214,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.68% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.88, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27.

In the same vein, RITM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.82% While, its Average True Range was 62.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.