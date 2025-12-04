Roblox Corporation (RBLX) surge 1.13% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.71% at $92.1, before settling in for the price of $93.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBLX posted a 52-week range of $50.10-$150.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -61.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $654.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $606.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.41.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Roblox Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.57%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 66,000 shares at the rate of 92.54, making the entire transaction reach 6,107,823 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 261,388.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Roblox Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.31% and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Roblox Corporation (RBLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.38.

In the same vein, RBLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.86% While, its Average True Range was 31.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.02 that was lower than 5.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.