Roku Inc (ROKU) last month volatility was 4.27%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) flaunted slowness of -5.37% at $92.98, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $98.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROKU posted a 52-week range of $52.43-$116.66.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -11.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 134.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.80.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Roku Inc industry. Roku Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.14%, in contrast to 76.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s VP, CAO sold 731 shares at the rate of 95.64, making the entire transaction reach 69,913 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,554. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 96.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,354. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,782 in total.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Roku Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 134.81% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Roku Inc (ROKU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.68.

In the same vein, ROKU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Roku Inc (ROKU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Roku Inc, ROKU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.62% While, its Average True Range was 37.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Roku Inc (ROKU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.15 that was higher than 3.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.