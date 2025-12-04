Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.87

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) established initial surge of 18.24% at $11.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $9.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SERV posted a 52-week range of $4.66-$24.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $878.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.20.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Serve Robotics Inc industry. Serve Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.04%, in contrast to 31.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,057 shares at the rate of 9.82, making the entire transaction reach 20,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 351,770.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.43% and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in the upcoming year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 450.72.

In the same vein, SERV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Serve Robotics Inc, SERV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.96% While, its Average True Range was 67.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was lower than 0.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.