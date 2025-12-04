Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) 20 Days SMA touch 9.71%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) set off with pace as it heaved 6.23% to $18.59, before settling in for the price of $17.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCVL posted a 52-week range of $15.21-$36.94.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $508.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.19.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Shoe Carnival, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.36%, in contrast to 74.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,477 shares at the rate of 20.20, making the entire transaction reach 50,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,405. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 285,500 for 33.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,681,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,173,529 in total.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.13% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.84, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.50.

In the same vein, SCVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Shoe Carnival, Inc, SCVL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.73% While, its Average True Range was 65.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.