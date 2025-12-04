SiTime Corp (SITM) went up 12.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) established initial surge of 12.54% at $346.5, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $307.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SITM posted a 52-week range of $105.40-$386.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -45.27% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 204.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $290.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $219.98.

SiTime Corp (SITM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SiTime Corp industry. SiTime Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.31%, in contrast to 91.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 302.08, making the entire transaction reach 453,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,315. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s insider sold 1,500 for 291.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 437,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,815 in total.

SiTime Corp (SITM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 204.36% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 83.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SiTime Corp (SITM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 458.15.

In the same vein, SITM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SiTime Corp (SITM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SiTime Corp, SITM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.85% While, its Average True Range was 72.24.

Raw Stochastic average of SiTime Corp (SITM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.74 that was higher than 14.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.