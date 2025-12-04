SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Moves -3.23% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.23% at $45.5, before settling in for the price of $47.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $42.92-$79.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -52.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -892.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.00.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. SL Green Realty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.45%, in contrast to 83.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 937 shares at the rate of 63.09, making the entire transaction reach 59,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -892.47% and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in the upcoming year.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp (SLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.97.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.37% While, its Average True Range was 38.36.

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.73 that was higher than 1.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.