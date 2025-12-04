SmartRent Inc (SMRT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.43% to $1.82, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMRT posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$1.90.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 53.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $344.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4742, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1996.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SmartRent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.13%, in contrast to 56.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 28,846 shares at the rate of 1.69, making the entire transaction reach 48,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,195,482. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 18,432 for 1.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,095. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,166,636 in total.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.24% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc (SMRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, SMRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

[SmartRent Inc, SMRT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.25% While, its Average True Range was 78.19.

Raw Stochastic average of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0801 that was lower than 0.0844 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.