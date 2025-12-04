Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) surge 3.84% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $35.68, before settling in for the price of $35.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $23.82-$37.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -29.29% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $517.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $510.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.72.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.27%, in contrast to 100.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 30.01, making the entire transaction reach 45,008 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,229. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,345 for 30.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,644 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.09% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.37, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co, LUV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.56 million was lower the volume of 10.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.29% While, its Average True Range was 72.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 1.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.