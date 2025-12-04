Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) EPS growth this year is 35.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) set off with pace as it heaved 13.38% to $32.2, before settling in for the price of $28.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYRE posted a 52-week range of $10.91-$30.55.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 44.65% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.74.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.02%, in contrast to 77.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 29.02, making the entire transaction reach 435,356 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 686,907. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 45,000 for 23.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,049,778. This particular insider is now the holder of 701,907 in total.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.90.

In the same vein, SYRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Spyre Therapeutics Inc, SYRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.94% While, its Average True Range was 78.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.89 that was higher than 1.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.