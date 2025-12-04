Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 5.78% to $44.11, before settling in for the price of $41.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOO posted a 52-week range of $19.05-$46.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.86% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.79.

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Steven Madden Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.26%, in contrast to 116.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s President sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 42.59, making the entire transaction reach 638,838 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,417.

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.02, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.04.

In the same vein, SHOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

[Steven Madden Ltd, SHOO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.88% While, its Average True Range was 76.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.50 that was higher than 1.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.