Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) recent quarterly performance of -22.82% is not showing the real picture

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.49% to $18.37, before settling in for the price of $17.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMMT posted a 52-week range of $15.55-$36.91.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -325.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $744.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.02.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 86.17%, in contrast to 14.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 533,617 shares at the rate of 18.74, making the entire transaction reach 9,999,983 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,057,147. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 21 ’25, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 26,680 for 18.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,983. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,680 in total.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -325.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80.

In the same vein, SMMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)

[Summit Therapeutics Inc, SMMT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.47% While, its Average True Range was 57.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was lower than 1.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.