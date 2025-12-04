Terex Corp (TEX) last month performance of 7.84% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.84% to $49.68, before settling in for the price of $46.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEX posted a 52-week range of $31.53-$58.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 45.64% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.30.

Terex Corp (TEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Terex Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.48%, in contrast to 104.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,120 shares at the rate of 46.59, making the entire transaction reach 98,771 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,428. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’25, Company’s Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. sold 5,000 for 50.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,308 in total.

Terex Corp (TEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terex Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.68% and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terex Corp (TEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.07, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.68.

In the same vein, TEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corp (TEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terex Corp, TEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was lower the volume of 0.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.28% While, its Average True Range was 68.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corp (TEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.77 that was lower than 1.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.