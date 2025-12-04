The key reasons why Barclays plc ADR (BCS) is 0.37% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.74% to $23.26, before settling in for the price of $23.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCS posted a 52-week range of $12.14-$23.17.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.49 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.49.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Barclays plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 8.13% institutional ownership.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Barclays plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.62% and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barclays plc ADR (BCS). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.52, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, BCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Barclays plc ADR (BCS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Barclays plc ADR, BCS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.03 million was lower the volume of 14.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.33% While, its Average True Range was 74.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.