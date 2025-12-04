The key reasons why Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) is -13.93% away from 52-week high?

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: KMTS) established initial surge of 12.21% at $25.82, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMTS posted a 52-week range of $13.25-$30.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.40.

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd industry. Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.63%, in contrast to 33.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 17,000 shares at the rate of 17.00, making the entire transaction reach 289,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,994.

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.61% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year.

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: KMTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.01.

In the same vein, KMTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd, KMTS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.62% While, its Average True Range was 50.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.06 that was higher than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.