The key reasons why Knightscope Inc (KSCP) is -72.80% away from 52-week high?

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 11.09% at $4.91, before settling in for the price of $4.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $2.45-$18.05.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.52.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Knightscope Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.94%, in contrast to 8.34% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.97% and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in the upcoming year.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc (KSCP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.66% While, its Average True Range was 52.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.