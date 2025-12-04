The key reasons why Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS) is -6.57% away from 52-week high?

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.57% to $230.15, before settling in for the price of $238.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $152.33-$246.32.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $217.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $188.70.

Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Universal Health Services, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.61%, in contrast to 83.69% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,817 for 223.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 852,343. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,481 in total.

Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.34% and is forecasted to reach 23.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.94, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.12.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.04, a figure that is expected to reach 5.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS)

[Universal Health Services, Inc, UHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.62% While, its Average True Range was 45.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.22 that was higher than 5.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.