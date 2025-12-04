The key reasons why Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is -87.07% away from 52-week high?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 13.01% to $8.51, before settling in for the price of $7.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOR posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$65.80.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -219.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $186.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.22.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vor Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.31%, in contrast to 16.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 251,518 shares at the rate of 25.22, making the entire transaction reach 6,343,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 804,231. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 124,311 for 27.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,408,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,055,749 in total.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -219.86% and is forecasted to reach -6.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 44.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.16.

In the same vein, VOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -386.85, a figure that is expected to reach -2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

[Vor Biopharma Inc, VOR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.96% While, its Average True Range was 33.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was lower than 3.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.