Thor Industries, Inc (THO) is -4.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.48% to $99.76, before settling in for the price of $110.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THO posted a 52-week range of $63.15-$114.49.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.76% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.72.

Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Thor Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.62%, in contrast to 100.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 85.40, making the entire transaction reach 256,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,400.

Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.31% and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thor Industries, Inc (THO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.59, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.59.

In the same vein, THO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thor Industries, Inc (THO)

[Thor Industries, Inc, THO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.04% While, its Average True Range was 42.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Thor Industries, Inc (THO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.73 that was higher than 3.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.