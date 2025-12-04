ThredUp Inc (TDUP) went up 7.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.30% to $7.94, before settling in for the price of $7.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDUP posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$12.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -7.65% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $993.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ThredUp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.38%, in contrast to 71.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 68,358 shares at the rate of 7.42, making the entire transaction reach 507,326 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,170,567. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 198,690 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,474,598. This particular insider is now the holder of 626,001 in total.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

ThredUp Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ThredUp Inc (TDUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 302.93.

In the same vein, TDUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

[ThredUp Inc, TDUP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.53% While, its Average True Range was 60.51.

Raw Stochastic average of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was lower than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.