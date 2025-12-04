Tidewater Inc (TDW) last month volatility was 5.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) set off with pace as it heaved 9.35% to $59.75, before settling in for the price of $54.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDW posted a 52-week range of $31.17-$64.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.27.

Tidewater Inc (TDW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Tidewater Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.09%, in contrast to 103.26% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’25, Company’s EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL sold 10,000 for 57.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 575,642. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,986 in total.

Tidewater Inc (TDW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.03% and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in the upcoming year.

Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tidewater Inc (TDW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.15, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.13.

In the same vein, TDW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tidewater Inc, TDW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.50% While, its Average True Range was 68.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc (TDW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.03 that was higher than 2.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.