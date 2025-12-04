Tillys Inc (TLYS) went up 22.45% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) set off with pace as it heaved 22.45% to $1.8, before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLYS posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$4.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5938, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7834.

Tillys Inc (TLYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Tillys Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.52%, in contrast to 69.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 1.42, making the entire transaction reach 49,774 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,335,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 25,000 for 1.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,360,000 in total.

Tillys Inc (TLYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tillys Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.83% and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in the upcoming year.

Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tillys Inc (TLYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, TLYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tillys Inc (TLYS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tillys Inc, TLYS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.49% While, its Average True Range was 80.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Tillys Inc (TLYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1410 that was lower than 0.1522 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.