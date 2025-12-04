Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.68 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) set off with pace as it heaved 14.56% to $17.78, before settling in for the price of $15.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $6.76-$130.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 73.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $209.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.39.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 20.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 418 shares at the rate of 36.03, making the entire transaction reach 15,061 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 250 for 36.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 250 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.28% and is forecasted to reach -8.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 75.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 73.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.33.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -986.99, a figure that is expected to reach -3.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -8.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, TNXP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million was inferior to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.24% While, its Average True Range was 60.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.34 that was lower than 2.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.