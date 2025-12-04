Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is predicted to post EPS of 1.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.02% to $47.42, before settling in for the price of $46.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TFC posted a 52-week range of $33.56-$48.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.28 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.79.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Truist Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 75.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,160 shares at the rate of 46.45, making the entire transaction reach 239,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,153.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.26% and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in the upcoming year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.72, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.62.

In the same vein, TFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Truist Financial Corporation, TFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.79 million was lower the volume of 8.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.25% While, its Average True Range was 75.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was lower than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.