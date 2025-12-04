UL Solutions Inc (ULS) 20 Days SMA touch -8.65%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -10.66% at $79.38, before settling in for the price of $88.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULS posted a 52-week range of $48.54-$91.95.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.08.

UL Solutions Inc (ULS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. UL Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.20%, in contrast to 35.27% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 08 ’25, Company’s EVP & CCO sold 1,961 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,270. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,285 in total.

UL Solutions Inc (ULS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.76% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UL Solutions Inc (ULS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.37, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.99.

In the same vein, ULS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UL Solutions Inc (ULS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.70% While, its Average True Range was 29.39.

Raw Stochastic average of UL Solutions Inc (ULS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.76 that was higher than 2.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.