Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) volume hits 2.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) established initial surge of 8.90% at $36.45, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $33.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RARE posted a 52-week range of $25.81-$50.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc industry. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.96%, in contrast to 99.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,942 shares at the rate of 31.51, making the entire transaction reach 250,252 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,227. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 64 for 29.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,867. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,242 in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.24% and is forecasted to reach -4.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58.

In the same vein, RARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.94, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, RARE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81% While, its Average True Range was 67.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.57 that was higher than 1.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.