Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) recent quarterly performance of 14.80% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.65% to $12.95, before settling in for the price of $12.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $3.85-$17.80.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $480.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $472.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.71.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Uranium Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.81%, in contrast to 75.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,800 shares at the rate of 9.62, making the entire transaction reach 488,691 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,237.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 93.16.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp, UEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.71 million was lower the volume of 12.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.14% While, its Average True Range was 59.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was higher than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.