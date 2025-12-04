Valaris Ltd (VAL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.17

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.17% to $60.42, before settling in for the price of $56.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VAL posted a 52-week range of $27.15-$58.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.97.

Valaris Ltd (VAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Valaris Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.75%, in contrast to 94.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s SVP – COO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 48.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,709,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,269.

Valaris Ltd (VAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valaris Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.11% and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in the upcoming year.

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valaris Ltd (VAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.77, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.31.

In the same vein, VAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valaris Ltd (VAL)

[Valaris Ltd, VAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.11% While, its Average True Range was 71.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Valaris Ltd (VAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.37 that was higher than 2.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.