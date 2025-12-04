Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) volume hits 1.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 8.00% at $31.45, before settling in for the price of $29.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VECO posted a 52-week range of $16.92-$34.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.53.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Veeco Instruments Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.39%, in contrast to 106.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 29.10, making the entire transaction reach 727,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 489,543.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.73% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.93, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.29.

In the same vein, VECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.23% While, its Average True Range was 71.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.25 that was higher than 1.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.