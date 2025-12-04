Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) last month performance of -33.47% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 26.92% to $3.3, before settling in for the price of $2.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBOT posted a 52-week range of $2.44-$19.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -634.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -634.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.18.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Vicarious Surgical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.04%, in contrast to 9.53% institutional ownership.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.18% and is forecasted to reach -4.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -634.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.75.

In the same vein, RBOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.04, a figure that is expected to reach -1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vicarious Surgical Inc, RBOT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.31 million was better the volume of 50214.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.67% While, its Average True Range was 51.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.